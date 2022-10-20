Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.

Obama spent 138 days away from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as of 2014, according to PBS. That may sound like a lot, but in reality, his predecessors including Ronald Reagen, Bill Clinton and Bush all vacationed far more than #44 did.

As for Trump, of course his days away were often criticized, with The Washington Post publishing a story in 2019 that claimed a third of the days since he'd been elected were enjoyed at a Trump-branded property. Getting down to the nitty gritty, the New York Post reported that the controversial GOP leader rested his head at either Mar-a-Lago or at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf retreat 132 times during his time in office.

As for President Joe Biden, well, the amount of days the Democrat has been in Delaware and not D.C. may raise some folks' eyebrows.