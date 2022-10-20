A Minimalist Nail Color Is Trending For All Your Fall And Winter Manis

Minimalism has been a growing phenomenon in recent years and only keeps growing stronger. No matter where you look, you'll find minimalist home decor, clothing, and beauty products. In a country where bigger has been better, many people are quietly realizing that less is indeed more.

There's a good reason for that since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to consider what is truly important. At the same time, it also frazzled our nerves. The outbreak caused a great amount of mental distress, including anxiety and depression (via National Library of Medicine).

It also caused us to dig deeper to find ways to calm and soothe our senses, and one great way is through color. Subdued colors tend to be more calming and summon peace and restoration (Homes & Gardens). Something as simple as nail polish color, which you see all day long, can help you self-soothe.

For the fall and winter, there is one minimalist nail color that is more popular than ever.