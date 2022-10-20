Liz Truss Vs. The Liz Truss Lettuce: Which One Lasted Longer?

Liz Truss made history as the last UK prime minister to meet Queen Elizabeth; the two met on September 6 at Balmoral, and Queen Elizabeth died on September 8. Their meeting was the last picture of Queen Elizabeth. Truss made history again when she resigned on October 20; with just over six weeks in office, she's now the shortest-serving UK prime minister in history. Truss became prime minister after Boris Johnson, who resigned in July 2022, after a two-month long election process that saw her come out as the winner as Conservative Party leader over seven other candidates, per BBC. Announcement of her fiscal plans for the UK on September 23, including unfunded tax cuts, ended up with the British pound plummeting in value, according to The New York Times. Recently, she did a U-turn on the tax cuts and fired ally Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor of the Exchequer. And her polling numbers were abysmal, with 70% of those polled saying they disapproved of her. All of it seemed to add up to an untenable position of power.

The Economist published an article on October 11 that said if you don't count the 10 days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth that Truss had seven days in control, comparing that time frame to the "shelf-life of a lettuce." And someone took that as a challenge to see which would last longer — Liz Truss as prime minister or a head of lettuce.