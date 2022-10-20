Twitter Reacts To Liz Truss' Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Tenure As UK's Prime Minister
After only six weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped down from the role. The politician had been under fire following tax-cutting economic policies that were eventually overturned by her new finance minister, per The New York Times. Truss was appointed prime minister just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II in what was one of the queen's last official engagements.
The 47-year-old leader of the Conservative party came to power following the resignation of Boris Johnson, who left office amid COVID-related political scandals among other concerns (via NPR). The Conservative Party now has to elect a successor for Truss. Speculated candidates include the leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, defense secretary Ben Wallace, and even former Prime Minister Johnson, according to The New York Times.
It didn't take long for the news to erupt in a heated discourse on social media, especially by politicians and journalists who had closely followed Truss' mandate.
Tweets about Liz Truss keep coming non-stop
Not too long after the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, the international data analytics group YouGov tweeted poll results showing 79% of respondents believed the politician was right to resign. UK ITV News editor Paul Brand retweeted the graphic, writing "not sure I've ever seen a poll quite so conclusive!"
Many politicians jumped right in to express their disappointment. House of Commons member Jeremy Corbyn tweeted his opinion on the crisis. "The debacle of Liz Truss' short-live premiership is a symptom of a broken economic system and a trashed democracy. We will continue to lurch from crisis to crisis–and ordinary people will pay the price–until we finally build a society for the many, not the few," he wrote.
Amid the political discourse, some users took the opportunity to make more light-hearted comments that would amuse readers. "Liz Truss quit today so she can spend tomorrow streaming Midnights by Taylor Swift without distraction," a tweet by The Tab pop culture writer Harrison Brocklehurst reads. The comment is accompanied by a 2019 smiling selfie of Swift and Truss, who is a die-hard Swiftie (via Metro UK).