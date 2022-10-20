Twitter Reacts To Liz Truss' Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Tenure As UK's Prime Minister

After only six weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped down from the role. The politician had been under fire following tax-cutting economic policies that were eventually overturned by her new finance minister, per The New York Times. Truss was appointed prime minister just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II in what was one of the queen's last official engagements.

The 47-year-old leader of the Conservative party came to power following the resignation of Boris Johnson, who left office amid COVID-related political scandals among other concerns (via NPR). The Conservative Party now has to elect a successor for Truss. Speculated candidates include the leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, defense secretary Ben Wallace, and even former Prime Minister Johnson, according to The New York Times.

It didn't take long for the news to erupt in a heated discourse on social media, especially by politicians and journalists who had closely followed Truss' mandate.