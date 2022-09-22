What We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Heartbreaking Final Wish

Though Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old, her death was still a shock for many. Just two days prior, she appointed new prime minister Liz Truss in Scotland (via NPR).

As the longest-reigning monarch in British history, she served for 70 years and was the only queen many people knew in their lifetimes. More than that, she was loved, respected, and revered around the world.

Her Majesty lived a life of service and dedication, and her accomplishments were impressive. Elizabeth visited over 100 countries, attended over 21,000 royal engagements, and served under over 50 different ranks and appointments (via Royal.uk).

Her funeral on Sept. 19, 2022, broke records as over 4.1 billion people across the globe watched (via Newsweek). That number surpassed Princess Diana's funeral in 1997; the wedding of now-King Charles III and Diana in 1981; and the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, in 2011.

Now, we are learning about the one wish the queen had before she died.