FDA Panel Votes To Remove A Controversial Pregnancy Drug From The Market

There are many rules when it comes to what you can and cannot ingest during pregnancy, including processed foods and alcohol. When it comes to drugs and medications, the list of what not to take may shock some. According to Alberta Health Services, pregnant women should avoid taking Pepto-Bismol, cough and cold medicines that contain guaifenesin, and decongestants phenylephrine or pseudoephedrine, all of which may increase the risk for birth defects.

But what about the medications that are prescribed specifically for pregnant women? If your doctor or provider prescribed you a medication, it is often okay to assume that it is safe to take. But this is not always the case. As far back as the 1960s, drugs once deemed safe for pregnant women have been taken off the market after mothers and children were harmed. The latest drug to be on the removal list is Makena, which, according to the U.S. News & World Report, is prescribed to women who have a history of premature births.