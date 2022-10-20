How Finding A Fitness Friend Can Increase Your Exercise Motivation

We all know the many benefits to working out regularly, but who has the time? Whether you like working out at home or at the gym, finding the motivation to exercise can be difficult, especially when you're living a busy lifestyle. Juggling work, errands, family, self-care, and trying to have a social life leaves little time to get a proper workout in. Lucky for the social butterflies, science tells us that exercising with friends might be the key to a long-lasting healthy lifestyle, giving you an excuse to work out and hang out at the same time.

Research has shown that finding an active friend to exercise with has serious benefits that can lead to longer, more fulfilling workouts. Studies have found that working out with a partner or in a group actually encourages all parties to work harder. So next time you're seriously dreading your morning run, call up your BFF and have them tag along! You'll be surprised just how far you can go when you have a partner to motivate you.