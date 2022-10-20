How Finding A Fitness Friend Can Increase Your Exercise Motivation
We all know the many benefits to working out regularly, but who has the time? Whether you like working out at home or at the gym, finding the motivation to exercise can be difficult, especially when you're living a busy lifestyle. Juggling work, errands, family, self-care, and trying to have a social life leaves little time to get a proper workout in. Lucky for the social butterflies, science tells us that exercising with friends might be the key to a long-lasting healthy lifestyle, giving you an excuse to work out and hang out at the same time.
Research has shown that finding an active friend to exercise with has serious benefits that can lead to longer, more fulfilling workouts. Studies have found that working out with a partner or in a group actually encourages all parties to work harder. So next time you're seriously dreading your morning run, call up your BFF and have them tag along! You'll be surprised just how far you can go when you have a partner to motivate you.
Working out with a life-long friend can lead to a life-long healthy lifestyle
According to Healthline, working out with a friend can provide a huge source of motivation and add a level of enjoyment to your workout you may have been missing. The social element also leads to better fitness results long-term. A study that tracked the participation and results of a weight-loss program found that 95% of people who began the program with a friend saw it through to the end, versus the 76% of people who completed the program without a companion. Another study in the Obesity Research Journal found a correlation between spending time with active people and seeing significant weight loss over time when socially tied to those with a healthy lifestyle.
Working out with someone else is beneficial not only for your body, but for your mind. Having a workout companion encourages accountability and commitment to a healthy lifestyle. To make the most out of your workout, the CDC encourages finding a companion with a similar schedule and fitness goals. This way, you will maintain a steady pace together without fear of holding the other person back. Personal trainer Ryan Glatt told Healthline that healthy competition between workout buddies can be a great motivator as well, but he encourages people not to take it too seriously. Harsh comparisons can lead to lowered confidence which can negatively impact the longevity of your workout.