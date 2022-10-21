The 'Bring Back Boris' Campaign Gains Traction After Liz Truss Resigns As PM

The British government has been the subject of an increasing amount of controversy in recent years, particularly following the contentious Brexit referendum, which ultimately led to the demise of four prime ministers and counting, per AXIOS. The latest prime minister, Liz Truss, submitted her resignation on October 20 after just 45 days in the position. Thus, Truss made history when she resigned as PM.

The short-lived leader implemented trickle-down economics that plunged the country into financial chaos and Truss unsurprisingly saw many of her policies reversed prior to stepping down. According to The New York Times, she will remain in office until her successor is chosen — most likely by the end of next week. This means the Conservative Party will be scrambling to find a suitable replacement as quickly as possible.

A surprising candidate seems to be leading the way thus far. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson took office in 2019, only to resign in July 2022 after dozens of members of his own government resigned after scandals of their own, as reported by CBS News. Although Johnson's approval rating was only 23% when he resigned (via the Daily Mail), many are calling for him to be reinstated now Truss is vacating the position.