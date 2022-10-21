Royal Expert Predicts A Difficult Time For William And Harry As Netflix Drops Season 5 Of The Crown

The relationship between once super-close brothers Prince William and Prince Harry has taken a massive hit in recent years, not least because the Duke of Sussex defected from the royal family, subsequently claiming that his older sibling was "trapped" in the institution and would probably never escape (via Page Six). In fact, the one reason William might never forgive Harry has more to do with him leaving than anything else.

During an appearance on "Dan Wootton Tonight" (via the Daily Mail), Katie Nicholl, author of "The New Royals," contended: "William simply can't forgive [Harry], not just for his behavior and what he's done and how he's done it, but look at how much now rests on William." The royal expert continued, "He always thought Harry would be his wingman, now he's doing it on his own. Thank goodness he's got Kate by his side."

Back in 2019, William reportedly reached out to Harry directly. But, once his brother learned that the Prince of Wales' staff would have to be briefed on their proposed meeting, Harry shut it down completely (via the Daily Mail). They may find common ground again soon, though, if the estranged siblings choose to watch Season 5 of "The Crown."