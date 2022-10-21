General Hospital's Laura Wright And Cameron Mathison Talk Carly And Drew's New 'Supercouple' Status

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) have an interesting history on "General Hospital." Carly and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) were best friends for decades, and when Jason was presumed dead, she was somewhat lost although she had her husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) for support. When Drew came to town everyone thought he was Jason because Jason's memories had been implanted in his brain. When the real Jason turned up alive, and the truth came out about Drew's memories, Carly distanced herself from Drew, per Soaps in Depth.

Recently, after Jason was presumed dead yet again, Carly and Drew started getting close. She gambled her half of the Metro Court Hotel to help Drew's company, but this failed and to top it off, she got divorced from Sonny. Carly and Drew started developing feelings for each other, but because of the divorce, she went on a trip to a leadership seminar in Aruba to find out who she is without a man in her life. Her trip got derailed and she ended up stranded in Jacksonville, Florida where she's had to confront her past. Drew showed up to offer help and support, and their romantic feelings for each other are still creating sparks (via Soap Opera Spy).

"GH" has taken the story to a real life location, which has also made the real world news.