Glamnetic's Newest Collection Is Leaning Hard Into Y2K Nostalgia

While Glamnetics's Bratz-inspired collection fits right in with the Y2K resurgence, the brand's reasoning behind this new collection is focused on more than just being trendy. "Glamnetic is thrilled to collaborate with Bratz as a means of showing our personal expression through press-on nails and lashes. Ann McFerran, CEO/Founder of Glamnetic, grew up playing with her Bratz dolls ... Our inspiration behind the collaboration was to create a collection with Bratz which can be worn not only on glam nights out, but also on an everyday basis," Glamnetic told Byrdie.

The Glamnetic x Bratz Collection features many fun and flirty lash and nail items inspired by Bratz dolls, serving all the girly Y2K sass you could imagine. For example, the Bratz PR Box Mixed is available at Glamnetic for around $200 and features the Bratz Nail Set, in addition to the Cloe, Yasmin, Jade, and Sasha lash kits and nail sets. You can also opt for individual lash and nail kit options instead, such as the Bratz Nails, a kit of press-on nails with sparkly pink tips.

So, are you ready to channel your inner Bratz doll with the Glamnetic x Bratz Collection?