Jill Duggar Dillard Surprises Fans By Supporting The Women Of Iran

Fans of the once-popular "19 Kids & Counting" series still enjoy following the lives of the Duggar family, most of whom are active on social media. The adult siblings regularly post photos of their own growing families, and some do sponsored promotions to bring in extra income. Jill Duggar Dillard, the fourth child in the clan, is no exception. Over the years, she's shared news about pregnancies, births (and, sadly, a miscarriage), a move to a new home, and her husband Derick's new job as a lawyer. She isn't one to comment on world affairs, but she recently made one huge exception.

Jill's Insta Stories feed on October 20 was a photo of a man holding up a sign reading, "I Stand With the Women of Iran." To emphasize her point, Jill captioned the photo, "Yes!! #mahsaamini #womenofiran" and an untranslated phrase that appeared to be in Persian. The reference was to Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who was arrested by her country's infamous "morality police." The Iranian government requires all women to wear the traditional hijab head covering in public, and Amini was accused of wearing hers too loosely. She died in police custody on September 16, 2022, reportedly of a heart attack, but her family claims that she actually died from a beating she allegedly received from the police (via Time). Since then, multiple protests have broken out against the government's stringent laws regarding women's clothes.

Could this Duggar daughter have been sending a message about her own history of oppression?