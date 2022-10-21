General Hospital's Tajh Bellow Experiences An Actor's Dream New York City First
Actor Tajh Bellow has been in such shows as "The Middle," "Bunk'd," "NCIS," and the film "Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story." Currently, he plays Dr. TJ Ashford on "General Hospital" (via Soaps in Depth). While TJ did act out as a youth and got into some trouble, he eventually grew out of that and not only married Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos), but also became a doctor at General Hospital in Port Charles.
TJ had a long road from being a troubled teen to the pillar of the community that he is now. He's had to deal with the fact that since his mother, Jordan Ashford (then Vinessa Antoine, now Tanisha Harper), was an undercover DEA agent and sent the boy to live with Shawn Butler (Sean Blakemore) — who had previously killed TJ's father, Tommy Ashford, in self-defense (via Soaps in Depth). TJ later found out that Shawn was actually his biological father due to an affair that he'd had with Jordan.
Per General Hospital Tea, TJ has been trying to help his friend Willow Tait deal with her leukemia diagnosis. He is caught in a conundrum because Willow has been keeping this secret from her husband, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), and because of doctor-patient confidentiality, he can't say anything. TJ only wants her to live a fulfilling life, and that's exactly what his portrayer does.
Bellow recently shared with fans a truly thrilling first time experience.
Tajh Bellow broadens his horizons on Broadway
"General Hospital" actor Tajh Bellow posted an amazing first experience that he had on Instagram stating, "PEOPLE! THIS WAS MY FIRST TIME WATCHING A SHOW ON BROADWAY! Kicking things off with an August Wilson CLASSIC was definitely the PERFECT decision." Bellow shared that he saw "The Piano Lesson" starring Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington. He continued in his Insta caption, "Cheers to more magnificent first time experiences! I hope everyone is blessed to experience a little magic this week!" The post was accompanied by pictures of him at New York's Shubert theater showing the sets and playbill as well.
Fellow soap star Tamara Braun responded saying, "Good choice for the first indeed! Keep enjoying the city and all it has to offer!" to which Bellow replied, "@tamarabraun we have to talk about your favorites next time!!! Thank you." Fans were happy for him, and complimented his choice in wardrobe as well as seeing "The Piano Lesson," with one replying, "For real?!?! Your first time seeing a Broadway show!!!! That this one is your first is so EPIC."
In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Bellow was asked to compare himself with his "GH" character TJ Ashford and he said that he felt TJ had a slight edge over him in the style department. However, based on the fan reaction to his outfit in the pictures, Bellow would give TJ a run for his money this time around.