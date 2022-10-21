General Hospital's Tajh Bellow Experiences An Actor's Dream New York City First

Actor Tajh Bellow has been in such shows as "The Middle," "Bunk'd," "NCIS," and the film "Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story." Currently, he plays Dr. TJ Ashford on "General Hospital" (via Soaps in Depth). While TJ did act out as a youth and got into some trouble, he eventually grew out of that and not only married Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos), but also became a doctor at General Hospital in Port Charles.

TJ had a long road from being a troubled teen to the pillar of the community that he is now. He's had to deal with the fact that since his mother, Jordan Ashford (then Vinessa Antoine, now Tanisha Harper), was an undercover DEA agent and sent the boy to live with Shawn Butler (Sean Blakemore) — who had previously killed TJ's father, Tommy Ashford, in self-defense (via Soaps in Depth). TJ later found out that Shawn was actually his biological father due to an affair that he'd had with Jordan.

Per General Hospital Tea, TJ has been trying to help his friend Willow Tait deal with her leukemia diagnosis. He is caught in a conundrum because Willow has been keeping this secret from her husband, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), and because of doctor-patient confidentiality, he can't say anything. TJ only wants her to live a fulfilling life, and that's exactly what his portrayer does.

Bellow recently shared with fans a truly thrilling first time experience.