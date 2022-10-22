The Defense Department's Support Of Military Families Seeking Abortions Has Many Applauding

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin turned the "Support Our Troops" slogan, popular on social media posts and bumper stickers, into action this week in a decision that supports not only service members, but their families as well.

What's important to understand about the military is that since it's federally funded, service members who rely on their military-based health insurance, Tricare, must pay out-of-pocket for abortion services. According to The Hyde Amendment of 1976, no federal funding can be used for abortion services except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the mother's life. As studies show in Texas, this exception is being held to the point where many pregnant people are on "death's door" before an abortion is granted, per New England Journal of Medicine.

Active duty service members are often at the mercy of where the military needs or wants them in terms of where they end up living. Following the Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization decision in June that overturned the protections granted in Roe v. Wade, many members of the military and their families are now living in states with new abortion bans.

Aside from the other far-reaching effects of the Dobbs decision, civilians and service members both are now being forced to turn to other means to obtain reproductive care. For some, this has meant turning to an underground abortion network. Others are trying to travel to states where abortion is legal — a choice that, if it's even approved, is often extremely expensive.