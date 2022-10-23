Biden's Latest Interview Proves Why Democrats Are Anxious For A 2024 Run For Re-Election

President Joe Biden is acknowledging the elephant in the room. In a Sunday interview with MSNBC, the President agreed that it's "totally legitimate" for voters to take his age into consideration when they head to the polls in 2024 (via The Washington Post).

His comments seem especially poignant given recent polls that show only half of Democrats want to see the almost 80-year-old's name on the ballot in the general election. And, another recent sit-down with MSNBC revealed that the leader's relatively-advanced age is perhaps taking a toll on the Delaware native as he nears decision time as to whether he'll run.

Indeed, a clip of Biden talking to Jonathan Capehart seemingly shows him dozing off while answering a question about whether his wife supports a potential re-election bid (via New York Post). The viral video is making the rounds on Twitter, where critics are alleging things are "getting worse" for the Democrat.