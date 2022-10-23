Donald Trump May Choose This Person As His 2024 Running Mate

Although Donald Trump hasn't made it official, at this point it would be shocking if he didn't announce his candidacy for 2024. The former president has spent the last two-plus years setting the stage for it. On January 6, Trump refused to admit that the election was over, even as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results (via Reuters). From there, he has continued to promote his claims of fraud in his Truth Social posts and at the many rallies he attends for Republican candidates and political action committees (via CBS News). In addition, Trump takes every opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden's actions on everything from the economy to the immigration crisis — and point out how he would have handled matters if he were still in office.

While a resounding 61% of Americans say they don't want a second Trump administration (via PBS), he still has the support of a full two-thirds of Republicans, and judging by the sea of MAGA hats and flags displayed at events such as CPAC rallies, the former "Apprentice" host might well get the nomination. If that happens, Trump will need to have a strong running mate by his side. Don't look for Mike Pence on the ballot; Trump has said he was "disappointed" that his former veep refused to stop Biden from being certified on January 6 (via Newsweek). Plus, Pence has said that "there might be someone else I'd prefer more" in 2024 (via ABC News). So, who will it be? Word is spreading about a possible front runner.