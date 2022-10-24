King Charles' Old Painting Of Balmoral Sells For An Unexpected Price

Most people are likely familiar with certain hobbies at which King Charles excels, like Polo, which he famously played religiously, even entering a game just hours after his son Prince Harry was born (via Marie Claire). However, the newly-appointed king has other talents as well, including a passion for painting (via People).

King Charles III has been painting for over fifty years (via Insider). He was first inspired by his art master, named Robert Waddell, who taught the then-prince when he was just a young man at Gordonstoun School in Scotland. The King's medium of choice is watercolors, just like another famous British monarch, Queen Victoria. In fact, just seven years after Charles seriously took up a paintbrush for the first time, his work was exhibited in Windsor Castle in 1977, alongside watercolor paintings by Queen Victoria.

Now, a painting done by King Charles has sold for an astonishing amount at auction.