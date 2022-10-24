Why A Royal Insider Believes Season 5 Of The Crown Would Have 'Destroyed' Queen Elizabeth

In the years leading up to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the long-reigning monarch was under a significant amount of stress thanks to several highly-publicized scandals. According to royal author Katie Nicholl, the late queen was "very hurt" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the family. In her book, "The New Royals" (via Vanity Fair), Nicholl claimed a source informed her that the queen "was exhausted by the turmoil" of it all.

After a while, the queen acknowledged, "I don't want to think about it anymore" because Megxit was taking such a toll on her. Likewise, she hated not being able to see her beloved grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived so far away. As royal historian Robert Hardman told People, "It would have been one of her dearest wishes that [the family] patch things up," since she "adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her."

Elsewhere, Prince Andrew's sex abuse scandal hurt the queen's reputation after she refused to abandon him, which can't have been easy for her to deal with either. And now, "The Crown" Season 5 is set to tackle one of the most fraught periods in the history of the royal family. Unsurprisingly, Queen Elizabeth probably wouldn't have supported it.