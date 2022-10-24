Why Boris Johnson Took Himself Out Of The Running For The UK's Next Prime Minister

Prime Minister Liz Truss was the last prime minister who met Queen Elizabeth II and the 15th prime minister during Her Majesty's 70-year reign — her first was Winston Churchill, per AP News. But after just over six weeks in office, the prime minister announced she would be resigning — Liz Truss the Lettuce lasted longer — and the contest was on for who would be the next prime minister.

One contender who came to the forefront quickly was former prime minister Boris Johnson. Johnson was the prime minister from 2019 to September 2022, after serving as the mayor of London and overseeing the 2012 London Olympics (via BBC). While prime minister, Johnson finished up the polarizing Brexit; separating the United Kingdom from the European Union. He ended up resigning in July 2022 in part because of outrage over "partygate" in which the U.K. government broke its own COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Yet just a few months later, Johnson was considered a frontrunner for prime minister again, according to the BBC.

But Johnson isn't looking to be prime minister again, at least not yet.