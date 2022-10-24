Eric McCormack's Tribute To Leslie Jordan Will Have Will & Grace Fans In Tears
The heartbreaking death of actor Leslie Jordan has many fans grieving. TMZ reported that the 67-year-old died after a car crash and it is "suspected" that Jordan had a medical emergency while driving. The beloved actor starred in "Will & Grace," "American Horror Story," and "The Help," and had many other credits. Jordan was currently starring in "Call Me Kat." Variety reported that he won an Emmy for "Will & Grace" as Karen Walker's (Megan Mullally) "frenemy" Beverly Leslie. The iconic cast of "Will & Grace" is still beloved by many fans because the series broke new ground, but Jordan had a special place in many fans' hearts.
As TMZ noted, the comedian became a TikTok star during the pandemic, bringing laughter and comfort to millions in 2020. One Twitter user shared one of Jordan's TikTok videos and tweeted, "Leslie Jordan's videos were some of the funniest things to come out of the pandemic. I'm so glad he had that moment." Another user replied to the former tweet writing, "this ray of light got me through those first few months of the pandemic. may he forever RIP." The star brought good feelings to many people, but Eric McCormack's post about his "Will & Grace" co-star is incredibly touching.
Eric McCormack's tribute to Leslie Jordan is heartbreaking
Eric McCormack's poignant tribute to Leslie Jordan is a punch in the gut, and it's heartbreaking. The "Will & Grace" star tweeted: "Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I've ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man." We're not crying. You're crying. McCormack's message was one of the many tributes about the beloved "Will & Grace" actor's death.
RuPaul shared a photo with Jordan on Twitter writing, "Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all." Gibson Johns tweeted: "Heartbreaking 💔 RIP Leslie Jordan. How incredible that he was able to feel so much love and admiration for his talents during his resurgence over the past several years. He had so much more to give." Playwright Jeremy O. Harris also posted: "This is so heartbreaking. Your star shined bright no matter where you were on screen and even moreso off. You were truly one of the spirits that made aging as a queer man feel more exciting than existing in the present. To a lived fully! RIP LESLIE JORDAN."