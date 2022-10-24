Clarence Thomas Just Used His Powers To Help Lindsay Graham And Twitter Isn't Having It

Clarence Thomas has been a controversial Supreme Court Justice since his 1991 confirmation hearings when Anita Hill made allegations of sexual harassment against him — he was still confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice. Thomas said his confirmation hearings were "a high-tech lynching for uppity Blacks who in any way deign to think for themselves," per CNN. But after Donald Trump's fake electors scandal and the January 6 insurrection, the Supreme Court Justice's wife turned the spotlight on him.

Political operative Virginia Thomas has been questioned about the January 6 insurrection by the House Select Committee. The Washington Post reported Virginia texted Chief of Staff Mark Meadows 29 times after the 2020 presidential election. Clarence Thomas' wife found herself in extremely hot water over the texts because they seemed unhinged. In one message, she wrote, "Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators . . . are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now . . . & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition." In September, The Washington Post reported that Virginia used her influence to pressure lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin to overturn Joe Biden's presidential win in 2020.

As the wife of Supreme Court Justice Thomas has been in the spotlight over the company she keeps, Justice Thomas just used his powers to help Lindsay Graham, and Twitter isn't having it.