Joy-Anna Duggar Takes Heat From Fellow Parents After Sharing A Concerning Picture Of Her Son

Millions watched Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth literally grow up on "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On." Now, she's a young wife and mom of two — and recently, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed the big news she's expecting her third child in the spring of 2023 (via YouTube). But while many fans — and her horde of siblings — love to follow her adventures in parenthood through her social media, other reality show watchers have questioned her parenting decisions.

She's not the only one who gets slammed by mom-shamers. Older sister Jessa Duggar Seewald has faced lots of criticism for the way she's raising her own brood of four. One photo Jessa shared of her oldest son caused controversy because followers thought he looked a bit too chubby for his age (via Instagram). However, Joy tends to get more grief for what some consider carelessness.

Fans freaked out recently over a shot of her living room TV, which is positioned freestanding on top of a low cabinet. That, they argued, made it a tipping hazard for 4-year-old Gideon and 2-year-old Ivy (via The U.S. Sun). Joy has also gotten tsk-tsked for a post showing Gideon standing in his dad's bulldozer with no shoes on. "Kids shouldn't be taught to view tractors as 'playgrounds,' even when they're stationary. It just seems to set a bad precedent," said one commenter on a popular Duggar Reddit page. "[A]gricultural associations advise against kids under seven being near tractors at all."

Just days later, Joy put up another post that seemed to defy the critics.