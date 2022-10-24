Ellen Star Sophia Grace Announces Big Pregnancy News

More than a decade has passed since the adorable cousins Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland rose to fame on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The Internet fell in love with the young British duo who shared their rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" in 2011. The original YouTube video of Brownlee rapping and McClelland dancing along has racked up over two million views in the last 10 years. That video was what originally got them invited onto "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where they became recurring guests with their own segment (via Today). Now, Sophia Grace and Rosie are all grown up and making their own way in the world.

In the years since, Brownlee and McClelland have garnered major presences on social media through their respective YouTube channels. Brownlee was just nine when she became an Internet and television personality, according to People, and now at 19, she has over three million subscribers on YouTube. She isn't just covering Nicki Minaj songs, though. The Internet star has her own music career, and recently released a music video for her song "Little Things" in May.

A few months later, Brownlee has made an announcement that has shocked the Internet.