Why Haunted Halloween Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans On The Edge Of Their Seats

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have become accustomed to seeing the soap opera air spooky and often hilarious Halloween-inspired episodes. Many times the Halloween episodes of the sudser will be a fantasy-like storyline and later be revealed as a dream that one character is having, per Soap Opera Spy. Sometimes characters would even be seen getting killed in the episodes, or formerly dead characters would return.

However, in the fall 2021, "Days of Our Lives" went in a different direction. During that time, the soap had returned to its former possession storyline, with Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) being possessed by the devil. This time around, the show went supernatural and had a possessed Marlena bring former Salem villains such as Nick Fallon (Blake Berris) and Charlie Dale (Mike Manning) return as zombie-like creatures who followed Marlena's every order, via TV Fanatic. Nick and Charlie were ordered to give some Salemites a scare before they were put back into their graves when Marlena's Halloween fun was over.

This year, it seems that "Days of Our Lives" viewers will also see some Halloween hijinks as the soap opera appears to have a few creepy twists and turns in store for fans.