Sally Beauty's Affordable Bond-Building Haircare Line Is Here To Rival Olaplex

Hair care is an ever-growing market that often gets overpopulated with a lot of brands trying to pitch the same products all working at very different efficacy levels. With such a densely populated market it can get nearly impossible to crack the code on what actually works and what doesn't. Especially considering how delicate of an area hair can be. Using the wrong products can result in a frizzy, burnt-out, and wire-y mess. This is why when Olaplex launched its completely unique bond-repair range, the hair care world was never the same.

Bond-repair haircare works in a special way to repair your hair from within. This isn't a temporary fix, most bond-repair ranges work to deeply heal the chemical bonds in your hair and improve it to help it recover from over-styling or over-dyeing, per Allure. Olaplex may have cracked the code on the unique haircare method, and they remain a holy grail for many as their range continues to expand from a simple repairing salon treatment to an at-home entire haircare system. Of course, this came with multiple brands attempting to pitch the exact same treatment and often failing to hit the mark. Well, Sally Beauty has officially chimed in, and it looks like it might give Olaplex a run for its money this time.