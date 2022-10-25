Leslie Jordan Was Looking To The Future In His Last Instagram Post

You might recognize Leslie Jordan from "American Horror Story," or from his viral Instagram videos during the pandemic, or even from his time playing fan-favorite character Beverly Leslie on "Will & Grace" — a role for which Jordan won an Emmy, per IMDb. His fans all over the world were devastated when Jordan passed away on October 24, following a car crash in Hollywood. He was just 67.

Among numerous others, Jordan's "Will & Grace" co-star Eric McCormack posted a touching tribute to him. The beloved comedic actor was born in Tennessee, which is where Jordan spent the Covid lockdown in 2020, alongside his mother. Tons of fans reached out about his funny, homemade videos, sharing how much they looked forward to them, and that meant a lot to the actor. "When people tell you things like that, you realize comedy is important," he gushed to The New York Times.

During quarantine, Jordan also recorded a gospel album called "Company's Comin,'" which came out in April 2021. He subsequently made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville in May 2021, as reported by The Tennessean. On the record, Jordan performs hymns that he sang growing up, backed up by an all-star roster of guests including Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, and Tanya Tucker (via Rolling Stone). And, based on what turned out to be his last Instagram post, Jordan was looking forward to recording and releasing more music.