Why Some Companies Are Now Offering Menopause Benefits To Employees

According to CNBC, those looking for work in 2022 are in luck. The job market is booming and companies are fighting for top employees to choose them. To make themselves stand out, some companies have implemented exciting new benefits and opportunities for their employees. Per Better Up, the most desirable benefits include reimbursement for things like gym memberships and tuition, free lunches during the week, and paid leave.

But beyond those, some of the more competitive businesses have taken things a step further. CNBC lists just a handful of the best work perks that have been gaining a ton of traction in the past few years such as pay on demand, pet insurance, a signing bonus, the ability to work remotely, and health and wellness benefits. But there is one group in particular who needs more from their employers than a free gym membership.

NBC News notes that, on a daily basis, more than 6,000 working women enter menopause. However, the lack of resources currently available for them is causing many to leave the workforce altogether. To combat this, certain companies are now offering menopause benefits accordingly.