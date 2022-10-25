The Holiday Movie You Forgot Leslie Jordan Was In

The heartbreaking death of actor and comedian Leslie Jordan on October 24 sent shockwaves through Hollywood. The star had an apparent medical emergency while driving that triggered a subsequent car accident — he died on impact (via Reuters). Celebrities reacted online, taking to social media to mourn the actor. Sean Hayes, Jordan's "Will & Grace" co-star wrote on Twitter, "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with." Actress Kristen Johnston tweeted, "You had no choice but to adore Leslie Jordan, he left you no other options. He was magical. I can't believe he's gone."

Fans, too, shared messages of mourning for the beloved actor. On a photo posted to Jordan's Instagram account confirming his death, fans reacted with both grief and gratitude. "I can't believe it. Love him so much," wrote one fan. "I began following him; because he brought light to me rather than the doom on the news. I wish I had been able to tell him how comforting he was," read another comment.

Many fans came to love Jordan through his role in the TV series "Will & Grace" and after he became a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic (per The New York Times). But even diehard fans may have forgotten the holiday movie he once starred in.