The Holiday Movie You Forgot Leslie Jordan Was In
The heartbreaking death of actor and comedian Leslie Jordan on October 24 sent shockwaves through Hollywood. The star had an apparent medical emergency while driving that triggered a subsequent car accident — he died on impact (via Reuters). Celebrities reacted online, taking to social media to mourn the actor. Sean Hayes, Jordan's "Will & Grace" co-star wrote on Twitter, "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with." Actress Kristen Johnston tweeted, "You had no choice but to adore Leslie Jordan, he left you no other options. He was magical. I can't believe he's gone."
Fans, too, shared messages of mourning for the beloved actor. On a photo posted to Jordan's Instagram account confirming his death, fans reacted with both grief and gratitude. "I can't believe it. Love him so much," wrote one fan. "I began following him; because he brought light to me rather than the doom on the news. I wish I had been able to tell him how comforting he was," read another comment.
Many fans came to love Jordan through his role in the TV series "Will & Grace" and after he became a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic (per The New York Times). But even diehard fans may have forgotten the holiday movie he once starred in.
Leslie Jordan once played the Ghost of Christmas Past
Leslie Jordan's long acting career included roles in major movies like "The Help" and cult-favorite TV shows like "American Horror Story" (via IMDb). However, the actor-comedian didn't shy away from one-off appearances or smaller projects — which might be why his starring role in a TV holiday movie is often forgotten today.
In 2005, Jordan brought his charm to Christmastime in "Chasing Christmas," a movie based on the classic Charles Dickens story "A Christmas Carol," according to TV Guide. He played the Ghost of Christmas Past, a grumpy yet hilarious character full of one-liners, a role that allowed the actor to flex his signature Southern drawl and comedic skills. The movie, which also featured stars Tom Arnold and Andrea Roth, first aired on ABC Family, The Futon Critic reported.
Though "Chasing Christmas" has largely been buried under the dozens of holiday movies that have followed in the years since its premiere, it remains a heartwarming title, especially for fans grieving the loss of Jordan. With Christmas right around the corner, and with the movie available on DVD and streaming services, tuning in to this throwback might be the perfect way to honor the beloved actor.