Celebrities React To The Death Of Leslie Jordan

As fans mourn the heartbreaking death of actor Leslie Jordan, many remember the joy the veteran actor brought to millions. Fans loved the actor as Beverly Leslie on "Will & Grace," the snarky frenemy of Karen Walker (Megan Mullally). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan won an Emmy for his "Will & Grace" role in 2006. But the 67-year-old acting veteran didn't rest on his work in television and film.

TMZ reported the 67-year-old comedian and actor became a TikTok sensation during the darkest time of the pandemic, which surged his career to another level. After his TikTok fame, Jordan rang in 2022 on CNN's New Year's Eve bash with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and even made a gospel album! Jordan dropped his album, "Company's Comin'," in 2021, crooning tunes with Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, Tanya Tucker, and other music legends, per The Tennessean.

Jordan's friends and co-stars are paying tribute to him and sharing poignant stories about the delightful actor on social media. Eric McCormack's tribute to Jordan has "Will & Grace" fans in tears, while Sean Hayes tweeted: "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend."

In addition to the "Will & Grace" stars, many celebrities reacted to Jordan's death.