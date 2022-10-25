The 'Ritual' Meghan Markle Gave Up In The UK But Started Again In LA

Life has changed quite a bit for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since moving to California. Though their move came right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn't the reason they moved as there were many things California had to offer.

After announcing the decision to leave the U.K. and step down as royal working members, the couple first went to Canada, per BuzzFeed News, but quickly realized that would not be their long-term home and made plans to move. As the pandemic hit, the couple was able to flee to California just in time before flights halted.

A source told The Sun, "They have a big support network there. It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria."

Now, after two years in California, Meghan has settled back into life as a U.S. citizen and that includes resuming a practice she gave up while in the U.K.