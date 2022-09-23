How Meghan Markle's Touching After-School Routine With Archie Is Teaching Him Kindness

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has had a whirlwind couple of weeks. What started out as a short trip to the U.K. to speak at charities that are near and dear to her, turned into an extended stay (via ET Online).

Originally, the royal couple was supposed to be in the U.K. starting on September 5 and staying both in the U.K. and Germany. However, the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth III on the last day of their trip, September 8, caused an immediate change in plans (via Newsweek).

The day after the funeral, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew home to return to their routine and reunite with their children, 3-year-old Archie and 15-month-old Lilibet (via Us Weekly). It's the longest time that the couple has spent away from their children.

Prior to the U.K. trip, journalist Allison P. Davis accompanied Meghan Markle along for her daily ritual of picking up Archie from school and was privy to the many ways the Duchess teaches her son about kindness.