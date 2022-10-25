Meghan Markle Takes A Swing At Racial Stereotypes In Latest Podcast Episode

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have been accused of pitching "shows that are educational and inspiring, rather than sexy and sensational" to Netflix, as an industry insider memorably told the Daily Mail, but there's no denying her podcast is a hit — despite being resolutely serious in tone. Although "Archetypes" was briefly put on hold following the queen's death out of respect, it soon returned with a vengeance (via Entertainment Tonight).

After feeling silenced during her time with the royal family, as the duchess infamously told Oprah Winfrey (per Insider), she finally has the opportunity to tell her story in her own words. Among other things, Meghan Markle unpacked the reason she envies Archie and Lilibet while, during an episode with Lisa Ling and Margaret Cho, fans believe the former actor took a subtle dig at the royal family after enthusiastically encouraging listeners to always be true to themselves.

"Just be yourself no matter what any societal framework or archetype or loud voice coming from a small place tells you that you should be," she said at the time. Meghan isn't slowing down either, using the latest episode to discuss racial stereotypes while sharing her own experience in the industry.