Meghan Markle Unpacks The Reason She Envies Archie And Lilibet

Meghan Markle would love to just let it all out. During the latest episode of her hit "Archetypes" podcast, "The Decoding of Crazy," Meghan discussed how much she'd love to have a good cry just like her young children, Archie and Lilibet. Unfortunately, as an adult and functioning member of society, she is "conditioned to still have a different kind of composure."

The Duchess of Sussex was speaking to her guest, actress Constance Wu, about her difficult past and how internalizing all that built-up emotion can do more harm than good in the long run. "Whether it's sadness or relief or everything . . . Just like when you're talking about your daughter, when you watch our kids, it's the most beautiful thing in the world," she opined.

Meghan acknowledged that, when it's happening, watching her kids break down completely can be tough. However, once they've got it all out, Archie and Lilibet inevitably feel much better. As a result, the duchess is envious of them, admitting, "I'm like 'oh my god . . . I want to do that.'" She continued, "I want to like feel so deeply it's like an Adele album, so much intense emotion and you just get it out and you share it."

The royal defector is no stranger to sharing her trauma, having opened up to Oprah Winfrey about her mental health struggles while pregnant with Archie (via Elle).