King Charles' Decision About Working Royals Proved Us All Wrong

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son, King Charles III, was expected to make changes to the monarchy, most notably plans to slim it down to just a few full-time working royals. Before the queen's passing, the royal family was considered to be the 22 highest-ranking members. This included William and Catherine Middleton, Prince of Princess of Wales and their children; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his children; and a few others, per the royal family's website.

Sources revealed that Charles planned to cut that number down of working royals to eight, which would include (of course) King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, William and Catherine Middleton, and Princess Anne, per Insider.

According to the Daily Mail, the King's desire to slash down the number of working royals is due to the financial strain that a large monarchy imposes on the public. And it was a move that Charles' heir, Prince William, supported, with the two working closely together to prepare for their roles as king. "The way William and Charles see it, less people means less drama," a source told US Weekly.

But now it seems like Charles has had a slight change of heart, with sources saying that he will be keeping 11 family members as working royals.