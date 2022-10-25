Why The Young And The Restless Spoilers Have Fans Lining Up For Team Diane

For the better part of 2022, the main storyline on "The Young and the Restless" has revolved around bringing Diane Jenkins back to the show. When Diane first returned to Genoa City, she was forced to explain the decision to fake her own death to everyone she came across — most notably Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), and her own son, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), per Soaps in Depth. The apology tour went on for quite a while before Diane had enough. However, despite her pleas for everyone to accept her at face value, many people in Genoa City still want to see Diane fail and drive her out of town.

Phyllis and Nikki eventually teamed up with Jack's sister Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), to hatch a plot to destroy Diane. None of the women truly believe that Diane's a reformed woman, and they've made it their mission to uncover any of her secrets. Phyllis, in particular, has lost everything due to her crusade against Diane, including her coveted role as owner of The Grand Phoenix hotel. Nikki even traveled to Los Angles to meet with her ex-husband, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kenan), to see if he knew of any skeletons hiding in Diane's closet (via TV Insider).

Though there are many characters on the canvas battling against Diane, viewers watching at home are taking a far different stance. Fans aren't as ready to rally against her as the trio of wronged women on "Y&R" are.