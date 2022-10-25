Dallas Alum Patrick Duffy Returns To The Bold And The Beautiful With A Very Special Guest
"The Bold and the Beautiful" is one of the most iconic daytime television shows of its time, so it's no wonder that many stars from the film and television industry often appear as guests on the series. Longtime viewers might remember Betty White's time on "B&B" or other stars like Chaz Bono, Bob Barker, Morgan Fairchild, Fred Willard, and Wayne Brady, who have each appeared on the soap (via People).
Even pop and R&B artist Usher had a pretty important role on the sudser in 1998 when he played a friend of Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz), according to Soaps in Depth. Usher told MTV that same year that working on the soap was perhaps his most challenging project. He said, "It's actually the hardest gig that I've ever had. I mean, I did a movie with Robert Rodriguez ... and I did the 'Moesha' show, but this is a lot of dialogue, and you have to remember."
Well, it looks like it's time for another huge name to return to the "B&B" canvas — "Dallas" alum Patrick Duffy. The actor will be reprising a very interesting role that could flip life upside down for some members of the Logan family.
Stephen Logan is back
According to People, Patrick Duffy will be returning to daytime television for at least two episodes on "The Bold and the Beautiful." He is reprising his role as family patriarch Stephen Logan — a character fans haven't seen on the canvas since 2011.
For Duffy, it will probably feel good to come home — and by that, we mean Los Angeles, since he spent the majority of 2022 in the UK, performing in the murder mystery stage play "Catch Me If You Can," per Time & Leisure. His return to the soap world is even sweeter because his girlfriend Linda Purl will also be guest starring on "B&B" as Stephen's new girlfriend. As many fans probably already know, Purl is no stranger to the soap world as she recently appeared on "General Hospital," where she got to share scenes with Laura Wright's Carly Corinthos (via Soaps in Depth).
While it's uncertain what surprises Stephen may have in store for the Logans, it's sure to take his daughters, Brooke, Katie, and Donna, by surprise. A family secret, perhaps? Fans will have to stay tuned to see what drama Duffy's character stirs up!