Dallas Alum Patrick Duffy Returns To The Bold And The Beautiful With A Very Special Guest

"The Bold and the Beautiful" is one of the most iconic daytime television shows of its time, so it's no wonder that many stars from the film and television industry often appear as guests on the series. Longtime viewers might remember Betty White's time on "B&B" or other stars like Chaz Bono, Bob Barker, Morgan Fairchild, Fred Willard, and Wayne Brady, who have each appeared on the soap (via People).

Even pop and R&B artist Usher had a pretty important role on the sudser in 1998 when he played a friend of Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz), according to Soaps in Depth. Usher told MTV that same year that working on the soap was perhaps his most challenging project. He said, "It's actually the hardest gig that I've ever had. I mean, I did a movie with Robert Rodriguez ... and I did the 'Moesha' show, but this is a lot of dialogue, and you have to remember."

Well, it looks like it's time for another huge name to return to the "B&B" canvas — "Dallas" alum Patrick Duffy. The actor will be reprising a very interesting role that could flip life upside down for some members of the Logan family.