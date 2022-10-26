Royal Insider Explains How Harry And Meghan 'Hurt' Queen Elizabeth In The Last Years Of Her Life

With Prince Harry's bombshell memoir hitting shelves early next year, all eyes are on the former senior royal and his wife, Meghan Markle, as they allegedly prepare to unleash yet more vitriol about the royal family. Alongside Harry's book, the celebrity couple also has a Netflix docuseries in the works that's due for release in December, per Page Six. However, rumors continue to swirl that they're regretting going in so hard on The Firm in both.

Britain, and indeed the world at large, has rallied behind Harry's family following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. As a result, royal experts claim the Sussexes are concerned about coming off too harshly in their upcoming projects. As one source told Vanity Fair, "Harry and Meghan are quite aware that if they do or say anything that might be deemed insensitive towards Harry's family, then they risk being cut off completely."

Moreover, "There's a sense among the family that they are already on thin ice and they need to step cautiously." Likewise, per Deadline, higher-ups at Netflix were reportedly "rattled" by the controversy surrounding Season 5 of "The Crown," which tackles one of the most tumultuous periods in the family's checkered history. Now, a royal expert claims the queen wasn't too happy with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex towards the end regardless.