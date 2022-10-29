Everything You Need To Know About The Days Of Our Lives 'Day Of Days' Fan Event
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot this year. Their favorite soap opera moved from NBC, where it had aired for more than 55 years, and transitioned exclusively to streaming on the Peacock app. Many fans were split about the soap's permanent move to the paid app in order to watch the goings on in Salem. However, the cast of the sudser assured their loyal viewers that the big Peacock move was not only for the best but allowed the show to expand.
Before the transition to Peacock, many fan-favorite actors such as Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston, Alexander Kiriakis), James Reynolds (Abe Carver), and Camila Banus (Gabi Hernandez) made videos encouraging fans to follow them to Peacock, per TV Insider.
Later, Hall even reassured fans that any changes to the soap wouldn't interfere with the integrity or tradition that "Days of Our Lives" has established over the decades. "Our model has always been multi-generational families, doing something topical, human interest and of social interest. I think in those ways we're always family oriented," she told The Wrap.
Now, fans will get a chance to meet their favorite "Days of Our Lives" stars as the cast is gathering for their traditional fan event.
Fans can meet their favorite DOOL stars in person again at Day of Days
Diehard "Days of Our Lives" fans know that the soap opera holds a fan event called Day of Days every year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was switched to a virtual meet and greet in recent years, per Soap Hub.
Thankfully, this year, the event will resume in-person meetings, and fans from all over can come to Los Angeles — specifically, Xbox Plaza, located at L.A. Live — on Nov. 12 for a chance to meet their favorite soap stars and get autographs. "This is the first time since 2019 that fans will get to meet and greet their favorite Days stars in person," the official press release states.
According to Soap Opera Digest, many of the most beloved and popular "Days of Our Lives" actors will be in attendance for the event, including Susan Seaforth Hayes, Drake Hogestyn, Leann Hunley, James Reynolds, Stephen Nichols, Josh Taylor, Kyle Lowder, Eric Martsolf, and Martha Madison. Fans will also get the chance to meet the likes of Paul Telfer, Wall Kurth, Lauren Koslow, Stacy Haiduk, Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson, Matthew Ashford, Brandon Beemer, and Bryan Dattilo. Wrapping up the list of stars are Mary Beth Evans, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Camila Banus, Brandon Barash, Nadia Bjorlin, Deidre Hall, Greg Vaughan, Thaao Penghlis, and Arianne Zucker.
So, if you're a "Days of Our Lives" fan who wants some facetime with the cast, Day of Days is for you.