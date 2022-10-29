TikTok's Latest Makeup Trend Is For The Sad Girls

TikTok is great for so many things, and one of those things is how often it gets us to utter: "wow –- I didn't know other people felt that way, too." This time, it's a TikTok makeup trend that's making the rounds and making us say "wow –- I didn't know all of us think we look better after we cry." Yes — according to Nylon, the endlessly creative world of TikTok has found a way to replicate that elusive post-good-cry look (mascara stains down your cheeks not included).

It's really no surprise that freshly tear-soaked is next on the makeup trend docket. It's occurring amidst the "clean girl aesthetic" of the past few years and the current "messy girl fall" moment (via Byrdie). Today's beauty trends are all about looking less made up and more fresh, organic, and naturally inspired. So, why not take the time when we feel we look the prettiest and find a way to achieve the look without having the theatre degree that would allow us all to cry on demand?

If you, too, would like to get the "I just cried, and now I'm feeling perfectly refreshed" look, it's even easier than shedding a tear, and you probably already have everything you need in your makeup bag without having to waste a single tissue.