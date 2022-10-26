Anna Duggar's Anonymous Childhood Friend Is Baring All The Family Gossip Online

The following article contains references to child abuse.

Once a reality TV star, Anna Duggar is now living a nightmare. Her husband, Josh, of "Counting On" fame, is serving a 12-year sentence on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (via NPR). With seven children to support — the youngest being just one year old — and no job to speak of, Anna is seemingly relying on the kindness of family and friends. It's hard to say how Anna Duggar is really doing, but a childhood friend is explaining how their mutual upbringing relates to her possible state of mind now.

The Reddit page DuggarSnark is devoted to commentary about the doings of the Duggar family. Most of it is purely speculation, but one "Redditor" recently came forward with inside information. Going by the handle "Throwaway 6232323," the member (who Reddit says has been verified) said they "grew up connected with Anna Duggar and her family for 20+ years." Back when the user knew her, "She used to be really sassy and funny and outgoing," they said. "She always got in trouble for talking back and being too loud/having too much fun."

But, like the Duggars, Anna grew up in a large household that followed the Institute in Basic Life Principles, an independent Christian faith group that preaches righteous living by following the Bible and shunning secular influence. Young marriages, large families, and husband-led households are encouraged, and the church frowns on divorce (via Chicago). Throwaway explains that this upbringing left Anna with few choices in life.