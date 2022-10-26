Meghan Markle Reportedly Has No Regrets About Her Controversial Deal Or No Deal Comments

Someone close to the Meghan Markle "Deal or No Deal" situation told Us Weekly that while Meghan isn't happy about the negative backlash, "she's learned a long time ago not to get too cut up or demotivated by those who wish to dwell in negativity, especially over something so trivial as a job she left many years ago." The insider added that even with the backlash, Meghan doesn't regret talking about her experience on the show.

Within the podcast episode, Meghan detailed how there were stations backstage for the suitcase models to get lashes and hair extensions. She also said that a producer once yelled at her to "suck it in." Such negative commentary is not new to Markle, nor has it lessened with time.

Meghan has been dealing with negative opinions from the public since the reveal that she was dating Prince Harry in 2017. After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020, Meghan has taken a number of opportunities to tell her side of the story, including the bombshell interview with Oprah. She told "The Cut" that "When the media has shaped the story around you, it's really nice to be able to tell your own story."