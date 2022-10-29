Grab Your Lipliner And Get Ready To Rock The 'Diffused' Lip Trend

In the age of social media, it sometimes feels like there's a new lip-related trend to try every single day. From the glazed lip trend to TikTok's favorite brownie lip trend, and '90s-inspired lipliners making a comeback, exploring various ways to enhance your lips is all the rage. Now, there's another trend popping up known as the diffused lip trend, which encourages softer, almost smudgier lining instead of precise, sharp lines. "This is yet another K-beauty staple ... many of us want that augmented effect but as soft and as natural as possible," makeup artist Ehlie Luna told PopSugar. "The highest concentration of color is at the center of the lip."

Anyone who searches #diffusedlip on Instagram will get an idea of this intentionally faded, gentle look, whether they want a pink and glossy, bold red, or unique purple lip look. The delicate, girly vibe of the diffused lip trend fits right in with the dainty soft girl aesthetic, so if you like rocking that look, you should experiment with the diffused lip concept, too.