The List Survey: The Best Dry Shampoo Brand

Dry shampoo is a girl's best friend: Whether you wake up a little too late, sweat a little too much on your morning commute, or you just battle with a chronically oily scalp, dry shampoo is there for us when we need it most.

Contrary to what its name suggests, dry shampoo is not actually shampoo at all. According to WebMD, dry shampoo is a powder-like substance made with either alcohol or starch that comes out of a spray bottle or aerosol can. The ingredients make your hair appear cleaner by soaking up oil and grease that build up on your hair over time. Experts warn that using dry shampoo is not a permanent fix and recommend that you still practice regular washing with shampoo. But if you're looking to revive yesterday's hairstyle or breathe some life back into your locks after a long workout, dry shampoo works great.

When it comes to picking our favorite dry shampoo, there are quite a few contestants in the running. So to find out which brand truly reigns supreme, The List conducted a survey asking 600 people, "What is your favorite dry shampoo brand?"