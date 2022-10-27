Walker Independence's Katherine McNamara Gets Candid On How The Show Handles Sex Work - Exclusive

When it comes to classic Westerns, women aren't always represented positively — whether it's sex workers of the time period or the wives of outlaws. Luckily, Katherine McNamara's new show "Walker Independence" puts a feminist spin on the Wild West where women are more than set dressing. The series shines a spotlight on the women in the late 1800s West without satirizing their very existence.

There's no denying that brothels were a significant part of the historical West, and "Walker Independence" has its own empowering take on the white doves rather than making them a dramatized butt of the joke like so many Westerns have before. While Mark Sheppard plays a bit of a smarmy guy in charge of paying the white doves, Kate continually pushes for their rights.

The List spoke to McNamara during an exclusive interview where she discussed how "Walker Independence" handles the subject of sex work in the Wild West and how she prepared for the role of Abby research-wise.