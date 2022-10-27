Saie Beauty Is Bringing The Industry Together For A Worthy Cause

Laney Crowell, the CEO and Founder of the clean makeup beauty brand Saie, is leading the Every Body Campaign. According to the press release about the initiative, which is the largest of its kind in history, over 35 beauty brands are giving 100% of the proceeds from the sale of limited-edition products to the Atlanta-based SisterSong. SisterSong is a national organization which helps fight for reproductive justice on a number of fronts including advocating for politicians who will protect reproductive rights. These limited-edition items will also be packaged in "Every Body Green" – green has become the symbolizing color for reproductive rights around the world, via NPR.

"The Every Body Campaign is catapulting big-beauty to the forefront of the fight for reproductive justice by turning their platforms into battlegrounds that will give consumers a unique pathway to organize against anti- abortion laws," said Monica Simpson, Executive Director of SisterSong. Scarlett Johansson, who co-founded skincare line The Outset – which is participating in the initiative with their Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum — said they joined the initiative because they "believe in conscious consumerism and are proud to participate in this effort that highlights and supports the basic human rights that are at stake."

Even co-creator of Keys Soulcare, Alicia Keys, told Glamour that the campaign was important because "collectively we are powerful," and "wellness is to truly care for the whole self — body, mind, and spirit — and every individual should have governance over their whole self."