King Charles Just Gave Himself A Title Prince Harry Once Held

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their positions as working royals and moved to the United States in what the British media dubbed "Megxit," the couple gave up several privileges afforded to royals of their station. For instance, in early 2021, Buckingham Palace confirmed that per the orders of then-Queen Elizabeth II, Harry and Meghan would lose their patronages and honorary titles (via The Washington Post).

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the palace said in a statement at the time.

Among these titles that the couple had to give up in order to live out their plans of raising a family in California away from the pressures of royal life, was Prince Harry's honorary position as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Now, another member of Harry's family has taken up the title himself: his father, King Charles III.