Olive & June's Festive Winter Collection Is Here To Spark Holiday Joy
As the holiday season approaches, it's time to get into the festive mood. While some like to decorate their home and offices with holiday cheer, others choose to embody the spirit of the season by dressing up. Although glitzy dresses, funky sweaters, and matching scarves and hats are often donned for that time of the year, why not spruce things up with a fun and festive nail look?
Nails are a great accessory to an outfit, and Olive & June has created the perfect collection for every holiday party you could possibly attend. The nail company recently came out with its latest holiday collection, named Mani Wonderland. The Winter Set, which retails for $100, is a nail lover's dream. The collection comes with seven new shades and five sets of press-on nails.
This winter collection is available in several sets with varying prices for whatever your preference is. While the Winter Box contains just the new nail polishes along with tools such as a clean-up brush and nail file, the Winter Press-On System comes with five new press-on designs and similar nail tools.
What are the new polishes and press-ons like?
The seven new shades are all vastly different, which is great for people that like to branch out with bold colors or stick with neutrals. In the Clutch is a bright and vibrant red with a hint of magenta that pops on a range of skin tones. For a dark and vampy look, try Plaza, a rich, deep purple. For lovers of black nail polish who want to try something new, get It's Actually Dark Green, a gothic green. Or try Make a Res, a luxe yet moody navy blue. For light nail polish lovers, Dry Clean Only, a soft taupe, and Cheers!, an icy blue, will suit your preference for a minimal mani. Rounding out the new nail polishes is Is it too much? (never), a flaky gold glitter topper.
The versatile press-ons come in a variety of shapes. Those with a preference for oval nails should opt for Shimmer Snowflake, a wintery white and snowflake combo, or Plaza, named after the mulberry purple polish. If you want a festive design but prefer shorter nails, Evergreen Tree is a pearly pink nail in a cute and compact extra short squoval design. Finally, for last-minute invites to a holiday party, pop on Make a Res or Glitter Gradient, a classic white and gold combo.
If you were thinking of snagging these as stocking stuffers for loved ones (or yourself,) act fast. The winter collection is a limited edition, so supplies won't last forever.