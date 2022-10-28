Olive & June's Festive Winter Collection Is Here To Spark Holiday Joy

As the holiday season approaches, it's time to get into the festive mood. While some like to decorate their home and offices with holiday cheer, others choose to embody the spirit of the season by dressing up. Although glitzy dresses, funky sweaters, and matching scarves and hats are often donned for that time of the year, why not spruce things up with a fun and festive nail look?

Nails are a great accessory to an outfit, and Olive & June has created the perfect collection for every holiday party you could possibly attend. The nail company recently came out with its latest holiday collection, named Mani Wonderland. The Winter Set, which retails for $100, is a nail lover's dream. The collection comes with seven new shades and five sets of press-on nails.

This winter collection is available in several sets with varying prices for whatever your preference is. While the Winter Box contains just the new nail polishes along with tools such as a clean-up brush and nail file, the Winter Press-On System comes with five new press-on designs and similar nail tools.