How New State Abortion Laws Are Affecting Pregnant People With Cancer

The abortion argument seems simple: you're either for it or against it. What may be seen as a "simple" political win, however, is having real-life consequences that can cost people their lives. For Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, Ph.D., CEO of the American Cancer Society (ACS), when it comes to cancer treatment and pregnant people, the laws aren't clear enough. She told Healthline that cancer care is no longer a two-way discussion between patient and provider; now, the government is involved.

Even before the Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization ruling back in June, healthcare providers have been fighting with states about clarifying the language of these laws. In Georgia, healthcare providers have been arguing that the state's six-week abortion ban doesn't leave room for providers to still act in time to save the life of the pregnant person, per WABE. Dr. Martina Badell, the director of Emory Perinatal Centers in Atlanta, told WABE there's too much ambiguity around what counts as a "life-saving" measure — especially when so much is on the line for the patient and the provider.

According to the ACS, "up to 1 in 1,000" pregnant people are diagnosed with cancer in the United States every year. Recent court filings in Ohio show, though, that abortions for pregnant cancer patients are being denied. Many doctors are arguing these abortion bans — despite exceptions in the case of the life of the pregnant person — are destroying their ability to perform lifesaving care for their patients.