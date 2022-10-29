What You Need To Know About Treating Your Child's Respiratory Infection At Home

With an unprecedented surge in the number of children being diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, many little ones are being admitted to hospitals for treatment — and medical professionals are having a hard time keeping up. In fact, Connecticut is considering sending the National Guard to Connecticut Children's Hospital to help care for young patients, per CNN. "I've been doing this a long time. I've been at Connecticut Children's for 25 years, and I've never seen this level of surge specifically for RSV coming into our hospital," the hospital's executive vice president and physician-in-chief, Dr. Juan Salazar, explained.

There are things that parents should look out for when it comes to RSV. The early symptoms mimic the common cold: runny nose, decrease in appetite, and a cough that can turn to wheezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For young infants — those less than six months old — symptoms can also include irritability, decreased activity and appetite, and apnea (pauses while breathing).

During this phase of the illness, there probably isn't a need to rush to the emergency room. "The vast majority of respiratory infections in children can be managed at home with fluids, fever-reducing medicines, and rest," Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician, told CNN. "What's causing the infection is generally not the key determining factor in whether a child needs hospital care — it's how the child is doing."