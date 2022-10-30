Royals Expert Has Harsh Words About Prince Harry Being 'The Spare'

After much buzz and fanfare, we finally know a little bit about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. The title of the tome, "Spare," is enough for royal fans to raise their eyebrows. While the meaning behind the name of the autobiography the Duke of Sussex penned with the help of a ghost writer is open to some interpretation, the wait will be over when "Spare" is released on January 10, 2023 (via CNN and ARY News).

For now, and in light of the title, plenty of people are speculating about what will be revealed in the book. According to People, Harry is referring to "the heir and the spare" adage with his title choice, and therefore, is likely to dig deep into his relationship with his brother Prince William, who is second in line to the throne. The title may also be a take on the "spare heir" nickname that haunted Harry as a kid.

Meanwhile, the imminent drop of "Spare" may have the Prince of Wales and other royal family members on edge (via The Spectator). The title certainly left them speechless according to insiders. And at least one royals expert is blasting the duke for his choice to move forward with his claims about being "the spare."